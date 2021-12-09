Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0054 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $204,100.36 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,671.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.58 or 0.08669537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.00322290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00946740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080188 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00402216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00281255 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,098,201 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

