DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $110.31, but opened at $113.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 87,428 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,111.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $1,249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,468.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 516.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.