Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shares rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €55.11 ($61.92) and last traded at €54.93 ($61.72). Approximately 4,138,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.91 ($58.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.64.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

