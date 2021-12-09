Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($275.28) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €232.83 ($261.61).

ALV opened at €204.85 ($230.17) on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The company has a fifty day moving average of €199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €204.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

