Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of DB opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

