Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.38.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $214.51 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $180.09 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.43.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,981,270. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

