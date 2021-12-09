Desjardins Lowers AcuityAds (TSE:AT) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

TSE AT opened at C$4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.71. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$3.97 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The company has a market cap of C$277.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.82.

In related news, Director Roger Dent bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

