DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.86

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and traded as high as $38.87. DENSO shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 33,938 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

