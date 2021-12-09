Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TACO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.