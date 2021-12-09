DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $73,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,841 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

