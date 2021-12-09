DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $87,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Waste Management by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 133,028 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

