DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $93.95 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of ANSYS worth $93,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $404.61 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.