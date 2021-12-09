DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 96,541 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,541 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $81,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5,950.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,875,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on T. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

