DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $59,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

