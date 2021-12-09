DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $54,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $803.21.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $642.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

