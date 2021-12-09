Degenerator Price Down 2.8% Today (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

