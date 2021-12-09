DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $1.65 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.55 or 0.08586784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00079448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.38 or 0.99874848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,244,644 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

