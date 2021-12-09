DDD Partners LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19.

