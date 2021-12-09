DDD Partners LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $374.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.38. The company has a market capitalization of $236.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

