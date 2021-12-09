DDD Partners LLC Buys 8,569 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

