DDD Partners LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

