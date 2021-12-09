David M. Obstler Sells 1,704 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $282,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

DDOG stock opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $20,331,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 192.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 467,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 307,588 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $6,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

