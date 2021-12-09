Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $34.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 15,664 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

