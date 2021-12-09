Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

