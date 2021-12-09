Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

