Daniel D. Burton Sells 36,212 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 4.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

