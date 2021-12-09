Daniel D. Burton Sells 21,972 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $880,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

