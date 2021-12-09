Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.95. The company has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

