Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.95. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

