DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

TSE:TOY opened at C$43.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

