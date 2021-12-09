D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $172.39 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

