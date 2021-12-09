D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 128 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $665.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.83, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

