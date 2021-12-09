D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,070 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $126.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,199 shares of company stock worth $4,604,534 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

