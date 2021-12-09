D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $357.99 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $297.42 and a 12-month high of $365.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

