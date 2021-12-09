D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $149.73 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.