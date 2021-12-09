CyberMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $854,514.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,372.16 or 0.99778525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00320461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00034655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00048336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

