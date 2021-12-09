CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $187.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.15. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

