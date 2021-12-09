CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.93 billion.CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.75.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

