CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVI. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

