CryptEx Market Capitalization Hits $999,604.70 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 14% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $999,604.70 and approximately $2,582.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $11.76 or 0.00023836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,022.73 or 0.99361379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00033866 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00836708 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

