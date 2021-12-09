CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.89 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

