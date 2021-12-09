Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.88 and its 200-day moving average is $275.26. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

