Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

