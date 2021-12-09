Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

