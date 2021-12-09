Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $92,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.