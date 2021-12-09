Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.15. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

