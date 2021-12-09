Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of CRON opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.