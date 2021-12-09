Critical Review: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy 7.95% 12.95% 7.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 4 19 1 2.88

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $115.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 7.32 -$4.52 billion $1.92 59.18

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

