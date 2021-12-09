Critical Contrast: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.52 $69.83 million $4.31 12.66 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.82 $32.19 million $2.55 9.42

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Washington Trust Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.92% 13.83% 1.29% Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36%

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.