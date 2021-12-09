CRH plc (LON:CRH) Insider Richard Fearon Buys 2,000 Shares

CRH plc (LON:CRH) insider Richard Fearon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($66.77) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($133,536.67).

Shares of CRH stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,810 ($50.52). 284,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,626 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,658.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. CRH plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,946 ($39.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,936 ($52.19). The company has a market cap of £29.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.49.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

